Police give all-clear following bomb threat at Concord middle school

article

Concord police have given the all-clear following an investigation into a bomb threat that was telephoned into El Dorado Middle School Thursday morning.

Police used four bomb-detection K-9's at the scene in search of a bomb on the school's campus, which is located at 1751 West St.

Police asked members of the public to avoid the area, but have since lifted those restrictions.

From above, SkyFOX could see a large police presence both at and around the school.

Police activity at El Dorado Middle School in Concord around 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

SkyFOX also spotted the K-9's at work.

