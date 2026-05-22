BottleRock, Carnaval: Bay Area events on Memorial Day weekend

The Brief BottleRock Napa Valley kicks off Friday morning at the Napa Valley Expo, featuring headliners like Lil Wayne and the Backstreet Boys for a completely sold-out three-day weekend. San Francisco's Mission District will host the 48th annual Carnaval San Francisco, a two-day Latin American and Caribbean cultural festival featuring a "Copa de Pueblo" World Cup theme.



The Bay Area is shaping up to be warm and sunny this Memorial Day weekend, offering residents and visitors plenty of outdoor options stretching from San Francisco to the North Bay.

BottleRock in Napa

FILE ART - BottleRock music festival in Napa.

Up in the North Bay, the annual BottleRock music festival kicks off Friday morning at the Napa Valley Expo.

The multi-genre festival boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring rap icon Lil Wayne on Friday night and pop sensations the Backstreet Boys closing out the weekend on Sunday.

Festival organizers announced that the entire three-day event is completely sold out.

For those lucky enough to have tickets, the music is scheduled to start at noon each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For those without tickets to Napa's festivities, major events are happening across other parts of the Bay Area.

Carnaval in San Francisco

47th annual Carnaval Grand Parade is held at Mission District in San Francisco, California, United States on May 25, 2025. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In San Francisco's Mission District, the annual Carnaval San Francisco is returning for its massive two-day cultural celebration.

The Latin American and Caribbean festival officially kicks off Saturday morning, stretching across 17 blocks.

Run by more than 700 volunteers, the event will feature a vibrant array of bright colors, traditional music, and diverse food options.

This year's theme is "Copa de Pueblo," which will feature a variety of World Cup-themed activities.

"In San Francisco, Carnaval is the only city in the world where you can see all the different cultures and traditions in Latin America and the Caribbean in one day, one parade," said Roberto Hernandez of Carnaval San Francisco. "And at the two-day festival, you can hear every kind of music and every kind of food from Latin America and the Caribbean."

The festival opens Saturday morning, but its centerpiece event—the Grand Parade—is scheduled for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Festival organizers strongly advise attendees to utilize public transit to get to the Mission District.

Parking in the neighborhood is expected to be practically nonexistent, making BART and Muni the best options for traveling to and from the event.