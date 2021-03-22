Boulder active shooter: Police respond to shooting inside King Soopers grocery store

Multiple Colorado police agencies were responding to an "active shooter" situation at a local King Soopers grocery store in Boulder Monday. It was not clear how many casualties were involved, and there was no immediate word on the status of a suspect or suspects.

"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route," police tweeted at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time.

More than an hour after their initial tweet, the Boulder Police Department tweeted a thread with updates from the scene, "Please avoid the area of Table Mesa & Broadway! This is still a very active scene. Do NOT broadcast on social media any tactical information you might see."

"We will continue to tweet updates as we have them. If you live nearby please stay inside for now," police continued.

A witness interviewed on the scene by FOX 31 Denver told the local station that he was picking up pizza when he heard what sounded like "five or six gunshots" and the sound of glass breaking inside the store. Daniel Douglas said he saw a suspect with an "AR-15, I think, and he just started shooting."

Another witness told FOX 31 Denver that they heard what they believed to be fireworks as they were checking out at the supermarket and saw a person in the parking lot wearing "tactical gear" carrying an "AR-15 style weapon." The witness said he warned other shoppers inside the store and fled to a nearby fire station, according to the local news station.

A third witness told FOX 31 journalist Shaul Turner he was on his way to pick up coffee when he saw the shooting unfolding.

"I was in shock initially when we realized what was happening and once I called my mom and said I was OK and let her know what was happening, it all kind of sunk in and I started panicking," he said.

Another man, Dean Schiller, told FOX 31 Denver that he was outside the King Soopers store when he heard what he thought were "heavy caliber" rounds going off. Schiller said he believed he saw "at least three" victims, but a number of casualties had not been confirmed by police.

Aerial footage from FOX 31 Denver showed police escorting a shirtless man wearing shorts in handcuffs with a bloody leg through the parking lot. The identity of the man was not immediately clear, but he was transported to a local hospital, according to the local news station.

Police also surrounded a vehicle in the parking lot with what they initially believed was a person inside, before it was reportedly discovered that the vehicle’s occupant was a large dog, according to FOX 31 Denver.

Footage from FOX 31 showed police and emergency medical workers handing out blankets as multiple people — some who appeared to be crying and consoling others — could be seen sitting outside speaking to law enforcement officers.

Kevin Daly, owner of Under the Sun Eatery and Pizzeria Restaurant a block or so from the supermarket, said he was in his shop when he saw police cars arriving and shoppers running from the grocery store. He said he took in several people to keep them warm, and others boarded a bus provided by Boulder police and were taken away.

In earlier video from the scene, police could be heard calling out to a suspect over a megaphone. "This is the Boulder Police Department. The entire building is surrounded. I need you to surrender now," police said.

Aerial video from FOX 31 Denver showed first responders gathered outside the supermarket, with multiple ambulances standing by in the parking lot. At least three medical helicopters were on the scene, according to FOX 31 Denver.

Police vehicles lined the streets of the block surrounding the King Soopers store, and an armored police vehicle could be seen from the air in the grocery store’s parking lot. A tactical team made its way to the store’s entrance and SWAT team members positioned themselves around the building.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that their SWAT team was sent to the scene to assist Boulder police. Colorado University Boulder police also tweeted about the shooting, warning people to stay away from the area.

At approximately 4:21 p.m. local time, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that the agency was responding to the scene.

"ATF is responding to the active shooter investigation in Boulder, CO. For more information & updates please contact @boulderpolice" the ATF wrote.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tweeted amid the chaos, calling the situation a "tragedy" and saying he was "closely watching."

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," Polis tweeted. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

This story was reported from Los Angeles and is developing. The Associated Press contributed to this report. Check back for more details.

