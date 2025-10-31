Boy, 10, paralyzed in Oakland shooting gets custom Halloween costume

The Brief Asa Luo, 10, paralyed from a freeway shooting in 2023, gets special Halloween costume Mario Kart costume created by Magic Wheelchair and Oakland police officer Asa says he loves video games



There was a special Halloween reveal at Chabot Elementary School in Oakland on Friday: a custom-designed Mario Kart costume for Asa Luo, 10, that fits his wheelchair.

"I'm pretty excited," Asa said while surrounded by friends, family, classmates and staff on campus. "I like it because it's a video game. I like all video games."

In 2023, when he was 8, Asa was riding with his family on I-580 near Grand Avenue in oakland when he was hit by a stray bullet during what KTVU has learned was a gang-related shooting involving a stolen Mercedes and a Dodge Durango. Asa's now paralyzed from the neck down. The incident is still under investigation by the CHP

Oakland police Officer Cory Hunt helped create Asa's costume. Hunt, a 27-year veteran of the department, has worked for years at Magic Wheelchair," a non-profit that had made similar costumes for people in wheelchairs at no cost to families.

"Giving them that moment where they're actually being seen for who they are — in a cool costume," Hunt said, "A lot of kids like Asa aren't able to use store-bought costumes. Off-the-rack stuff doesn't work with them, because they have different needs."

Asa's parents are deeply appreciative.

"I look back to the beginning of this journey where we really didn't know what life was going to look like for Asa, and I feel so much gratitude that he is back with his family, living his life, learning, enjoying, celebrating the holiday," Melissa Neuwelt, Asa's mother said.

Caesar Luo, Asa's father said it "puts a very positive spin on a very negative thing. Seeing the sacrifice and time and effort that goes into something, like gives so much joy to him, is unreal."

Luo added, "We're going to be smiling and crying for days, I'm sure."

For his part, when asked what he thinks about being the coolest kid at school for Halloween, Asa was brutally honest.

"I don't like it," he said, smiling as the crowd laughed.

Even so, Asa's been transformed into something he loves.

