12-year-old San Jose boy killed while riding scooter

A 12-year-old boy was killed while riding his scooter in San Jose late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boy's identity has not been released. The incident was the city's 30th fatal traffic death of the year.

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. at Leigh and Camden avenues. A 2006 Chevy pickup truck was traveling westbound on Camden Avenue on a green light when the boy, who was on his scooter near a marked crosswalk heading north, was hit, San Jose police said.

The boy died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Neighbor Melanie Rodrigues said her son told her about the crash, so she went outside.

"I saw the little boy lying in the street," Rodrigues said.

She said the victim's older brother was with him at the time of the crash.

"We couldn't find him. He must have been traumatized," she said.

"It was just sad. Really sad, for him, for his family. For his brother especially too."

Rodrigues said she plans to create a memorial for the boy.

"We're gonna get his scooter and paint it white and chain it to the light there for him," she said.

Police are scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. press conference to provide more information on the crash.