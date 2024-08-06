Child pedestrian killed by driver in San Jose crash

Police in San Jose are at the scene of a fatal crash where the driver of a vehicle killed a child pedestrian, officials say.

Police would not release the age of the victim, only saying it was a "male juvenile."

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Leigh and Camden avenues. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the police investigation.

Traffic in the area is heavily impacted due to a road closure. The intersection of Leigh and Camden avenues is closed in all directions.

Police say to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. There are road diversions in place.

It is not clear what led up to the collision or what type of vehicle was involved.

The victim's identity was not immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn new details.