Expand / Collapse search

Child pedestrian killed by driver in San Jose crash

By
Published  August 6, 2024 5:57pm PDT
Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in San Jose

A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on Tuesday.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose are at the scene of a fatal crash where the driver of a vehicle killed a child pedestrian, officials say. 

Police would not release the age of the victim, only saying it was a "male juvenile." 

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Leigh and Camden avenues. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver is cooperating with the police investigation. 

Traffic in the area is heavily impacted due to a road closure. The intersection of Leigh and Camden avenues is closed in all directions. 

Police say to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. There are road diversions in place. 

It is not clear what led up to the collision or what type of vehicle was involved. 

The victim's identity was not immediately available. 

We will update this story as we learn new details. 

Featured

Friend remembers member of San Jose 'police family' killed on the job
article

Friend remembers member of San Jose 'police family' killed on the job

The flags are at half-staff outside San Jose police headquarters as officers pay tribute to their fallen brother in blue.