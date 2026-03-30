Boy shot in Oakley; police investigating

The Brief Oakley police are investigating a shooting that left a boy hospitalized Sunday night. Evidence markers were visible across the floor of a garage at the home where the shooting occurred. Authorities have not yet released the age of the child or details regarding what led to the gunfire.



Oakley police are investigating a shooting that left a child hospitalized Sunday night, and where officers were seen inspecting the family's garage.

What we know:

Oakley police investigate after a boy was shot. Evidence markers were visible across the floor of a garage at the home where the shooting occurred. March 29, 2026

First responders arrived at a home in the 1700 block of Hemlock Court`where video captured paramedics placing the boy into an ambulance.

A woman was also seen being escorted to a helicopter by emergency crews.

Oakley's assistant city manager confirmed the boy was subsequently life-flighted to a nearby hospital, though the specific facility and the child's current condition have not been released.

Evidence markers were visible across the floor of a garage at the home where the shooting occurred. Police were seen conducting an investigation inside the structure late Sunday.

What we don't know:

Oakley police investigate after a boy was shot. Evidence markers were visible across the floor of a garage at the home where the shooting occurred. March 29, 2026

By Monday morning, the scene had been cleared.

Authorities have not yet released the age of the child or details regarding what led to the gunfire.

Neighbor Will McNally told KTVU that the family moved in a few months ago, and he didn't know much else about them.

"They seem like really quiet people," he said.