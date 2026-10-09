Boys & Girls Clubs bring 400 girls together at SJSU for International Day of the Girl

The Brief Hundreds of girls and women leaders gathered at San Jose State University on Thursday to celebrate International Day of the Girl. Hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, the event paired participants with mentors in law, medicine, education, and STEM fields. Former club members helped organize the celebration, which featured vision board activities, mentorship panels, and career planning.



Ahead of International Day of the Girl, more than 400 girls and women filled San Jose State University on Thursday for an evening dedicated to celebrating girlhood, mentorship, and planning for the future.

Hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley, the event brought together over 200 young participants in matching pink shirts alongside women mentors hailing from diverse fields, including law, medicine, education, and STEM.

The gathering gave local girls an opportunity to chart out their futures while connecting directly with accomplished professionals. Activities included creating vision boards, setting goals, and engaging in one-on-one mentorship sessions. For some students, the gathering marked their very first time stepping foot on a college campus.

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For organizers, the impact was both personal and professional. San Jose High seniors Valerie Reyes and Jimena Montes, both former Boys & Girls Club participants who served as youth ambassadors, spent months helping plan this year's festivities.

"International Day of the Girl is meant to inspire girls. One way to do that is the ambiance—to get all these girls and things that symbolize femininity...it's good for them," Montes said, noting that seeing everyone come together felt empowering. "I have always been taught to be proud of who I am and don't doubt myself just because I'm a woman. These events fortify that belief."

What they're saying:

Mentors also found deep inspiration in the connections made throughout the evening.

"Never lose your creativity, always be open and be who you are," said mentor Kenia Branner, who connected with participant Eva Teall over a shared interest in the medical field.

Teall said the environment provided a strong sense of community and security. "It feels like I have so many people there for me," Teall said. "I feel at home. I feel so supported."

Following the celebration at SJSU, San Jose City Hall was lit up in pink lights to honor the upcoming holiday.