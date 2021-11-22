Break-ins, shots fired outside Oakland dispensaries

A suspect outside an unnamed cannabis grow fired multiple shots early Monday morning at an Oakland police patrol car, striking it several times, police said.

In an email, police said the officers inside the car were not hurt.

The gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. when police responded to the 8100 block of MacArthur Boulevard on the report of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, police said, several people jumped into cars and took off.

One of those people fired at the police car from inside a fleeting getaway car, police said.

There was no name outside the cannabis grow. Video at the scene showed large, green leaves on the sidewalk.

Oakland police grappled with several violent events over the weekend. Police shot to death an alleged carjacker in Rockridge, looting at a Walgreens on High Street and a sideshow at 98th and MacArthur Boulevard.

Anyone who has information should call the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

