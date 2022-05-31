Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in Pleasanton

article

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, stars of Breaking Bad, will be in Pleasanton Tuesday to sign bottles of Dos Hombres mezcal.

The event, announced on Gene's Fine Foods Instagram, and is set for 3:00 p.m. at the specialty grocer shop, and is sold out.

Breaking Bad is a neo-Western crime drama that aired from 2008-2013. Cranston and Paul quickly became fan favorites as their characters navigated the dangers of the criminal underworld together.

The pair created Dos Hombres Mezcal after the show ended. They describe the beverage as a ‘unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico.’

Fans who made it on the list for the event will meet them in person and have their mescal signed by the actors.

The event is expected to bring a lot of traffic to the area, according to the post.

