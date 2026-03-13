Breaking the noise by building stages for the next generation

The Brief 14-year-old singer-songwriter Eliz Sirota Vélez and her 11-year-old brother Sergei Sirota Vélez co-founded the youth-led nonprofit Break The Noise. The organization intends to create opportunities for other artists their age to be heard. Since launching, the organization has already produced five live concerts across the Bay Area, supporting more than 50 young artists and welcoming over 600 attendees



In the Bay Area, two young musicians are turning a common struggle into a movement, creating opportunities for other artists their age to be heard.

A movement for music

The backstory:

14-year-old singer-songwriter Eliz Sirota Vélez and her 11-year-old brother Sergei Sirota Vélez co-founded the youth-led nonprofit Break The Noise, with a simple but powerful mission: give young musicians a stage.

The idea grew out of their own experience trying to break into the local music scene.

Eliz Sirota Vélez, Break The Noise, co-founder and teen program lead.

What they're saying:

Eliz says when she began looking for places to perform her original music, she quickly realized how few opportunities existed for young performers.

"I started trying to go to gigs to perform my original music and I found that it was really hard to find stages that would let young musicians perform, especially now that you have to have a permit to go busking. So I decided to take this idea that so many young artists are struggling to find music and create a place where people can perform," Eliz said.

Sergei Sirota Vélez, Break The Noise, co-founder and junior program lead.



That idea became Break The Noise, a nonprofit focused on creating performance opportunities and community for young artists.

For Sergei, the project is about building a space where young musicians can feel welcomed and supported.

"Break the Noise is a place where community can perform in a venue where young musicians can share their love for music," Sergei said.

Rapid growth

Dig deeper:

Since launching, the organization has already produced five live concerts across the Bay Area, supporting more than 50 young artists and welcoming over 600 attendees — a growing movement centered on youth, music, and community.

For Eliz, helping other young performers while building her own music career makes the work even more meaningful.

"I think it’s incredible because music is such a communal thing where everyone can play music, and it just makes me really happy that I can help other kids because I know how important music can be to someone," Eliz added.

Eliz and Sergei Sirota Vélez KTVU stop ahead of their Sunday show at San Francisco's Bottom of the Hill.



Ahead of the group’s sixth concert, Eliz recently performed live on "Mornings on 2," sharing her original song "Falling Into You," from her upcoming album "Cabin 232," set for release on April 8.

Sergei also performed his song "Just You and Me Sounds Perfect."

What's next:

The next big event for the nonprofit is Break the Noise: Next Gen Edition, happening March 15 at Bottom of the Hill .

The show will spotlight the next generation of Bay Area musicians performing original music and curated covers across genres including pop, indie, classic rock, R&B, and hip hop.

Eliz says the diversity of artists is what makes the event special.

"Yeah, there’s so many bands that are coming around the Bay Area, so they have all these different types of music and original music, so we’re super excited that they’re going to be coming," she said.

The concert will also carry special meaning.

The siblings will host the event during the final year of Bottom of the Hill — the beloved San Francisco venue that is closing after 35 years of supporting independent artists, giving young performers a chance to be part of its legacy.