Burglars steal cremated pet remains from Brentwood vet hospital

A veterinary hospital in Brentwood says thieves broke in and stole urns and containers holding the ashes of cremated pets.

Break-in captured on video

What we know:

Central Boulevard Veterinary Hospital shared footage of the break-in on Saturday, saying that thieves entered that morning and took ashes that were waiting to be returned to their families.

A manager at the hospital believes the thieves were initially looking for money and, when they couldn’t find any, returned to steal other items.

Featured article

'Immeasurable pain'

What they're saying:

"Their actions will cause immeasurable pain to grieving families who have already suffered so much. These ashes hold deep emotional value, and we are desperate to get them back to the people who loved these pets," the hospital said.

Hospital staff are urging anyone who finds the urns or containers to contact them.

"We are not concerned about anything else that was taken — we just want to return these pets to their homes. No family should have to experience this level of grief again," the hospital said.

Police investigation underway

The hospital is working with Brentwood police to identify the suspects.