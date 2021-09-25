Brian Laundrie: Search stretches into 7th day for person of interest in Gabby Petito case

The search for Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the Gabby Petito case, has now reached its seventh day as crews from multiple agencies have scoured the massive Carlton Reserve. The manhunt has so far yielded no results, as the grueling, exhausting search through the swampy terrain has slowed law enforcement.

Search teams from 16 different agencies have joined in the effort to find Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance and death.

On Thursday, the FBI announced that a warrant had been issued for the 23-year-old's arrest following an indictment on a federal fraud charge. According to the agency, he used someone else’s Capital One bank card between August 30 to September 1 and took out more than $1,000.

The indictment does not say specifically to whom the cards belong; however, federal investigators said the charges are "related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito."

While additional resources from the FBI were brought in on Thursday to help Florida authorities continue the search in the Carlton Reserve, North Port police say the FBI's arrest warrant has not impacted their efforts to find Laundrie.

"The warrant doesn’t change anything for us," North Port Police Department Commander Joe Fussell said in a video released by the department. "We’re working as hard to find him now as we did on Day 1."

Crews said they would resume the search Saturday, having already combed the whole north side and much of the Venice side of the reserve.

"We are not wasting our time out here. We are doing our due diligence to find Brian in an area that intelligence had led us that he could possibly be in," Fussell explained.

Funeral for Gabby Petito set for Sunday

While the search continues for Laundrie, the Petito family is preparing to say goodbye to 22-year-old Gabby with a funeral service in Holbrook, New York, not far from the Long Island community of Bayport-Blue Point where she grew up.

"Everybody knew her," Seth Needelman, treasurer of Bayport-Blue Point Chamber of Commerce, told FOX 5. "Everyone knows the family. For something like this to happen, is very tragic."

Meanwhile, memorials to Perito have popped up in both North Port and in Blue Point.

Friend Noreen Gibbons attended a Friday evening vigil for Petito on Long Island, saying Petito was like a granddaughter to her.

"What you see is what you get. She radiated life and love," Gibbons said.

