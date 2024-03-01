A Brinks security guard was robbed at gunpoint in Irving on Friday morning.

The incident happened outside a Chase Bank ATM on Belt Line Road at around 9:45 a.m.

Video from the incident shows the suspect pointing a gun at the security guard while he lays on the ground next to the open ATM.

The suspect then takes the security guard's pants off, so he would be able to escape, according to police.

Photos from the ATM show the suspect wearing a hat, sunglasses and gaiter covering his face.

It then shows him getting into a black Malibu with a bag.

Irving PD says the suspect escaped with a large sum of money, but did not say how much.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.