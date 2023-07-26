Brock Purdy cleared for start of 49ers training camp after elbow surgery

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

"He's going to be without restrictions," Lynch said. "Having said that, we’re sticking, and we’re adhering, to a plan that’s been put in place for some time. We believe in that plan. He’s cleared without restriction. There will be some time off due to pitch count and all that, but the great news is Brock has worked his tail off, and he’s ready to go."

Purdy will be eased back into the flow and won’t throw more than two days in a row, so he won’t take part in the team’s first practice Wednesday after ramping up before camp.

But Purdy is expected to resume his role as starter with the first-team at practice Thursday, with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold sharing first-team reps when Purdy can’t go.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects Purdy to be back practicing every day in about two weeks. Shanahan has gotten video updates on Purdy’s progress and watched from his office when Purdy has been at the team facility but hasn’t seen him throw up close.

But from what he has seen, Shanahan said he "looks like Brock" and isn’t worried that he lost any power on his throws.

"We haven’t seen his max velocity. I’m not trying to see that yet," Shanahan said. "It’ll be back to how it was. I was hoping for like a ‘Rookie of the Year’ type thing. If you’ve seen that movie when you were younger, like it was just going to come back all of a sudden, the fastest on the planet. But I think it’s going to be the same."

Purdy tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive of a 31-7 loss in the NFC title game against Philadelphia on Jan. 29.