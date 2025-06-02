Expand / Collapse search

Broken concrete forces emergency repairs and traffic delays on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Published  June 2, 2025 1:26pm PDT
OAKLAND, Calif. - Caltrans maintenance crews are conducting emergency repairs on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Monday, prompting lane closures ahead of the afternoon commute.

The agency announced, via social media, that workers had discovered concrete on a section of the upper deck's western end that was breaking apart.

The agency shut down the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes in both directions. A social media post from the Marin County California Highway Patrol estimated the work would last until 8 p.m.

One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open while the work is underway. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to take alternate routes or plan for delays.

