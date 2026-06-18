Brother suspected in homicide of 68-year-old man, Richmond police say

article

The Brief A Richmond man was killed in an assault at a home on Tuesday, police said. Investigators said the victim's sibling is the suspect.



A Richmond man is behind bars, accused of killing his brother, police said.

What we know:

Investigators were called to a home on Potrero Avenue near 45th Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police said the call first came in as a medical emergency and officers responded to assist fire and medical crews at the residence.

What they're saying:

"Medical personnel requested police assistance after determining the victim's injuries appeared to be the result of an assault," the Richmond Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators said life-saving measures proved unsuccessful, and the victim, identified as 68-year-old Jerome Timmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Siblings

Police said the suspect fled the scene following the assault.

Investigators with Richmond's homicide unit took over the case.

"Officers quickly identified 61-year-old Victor Blacknell as the suspect and determined that the victim and suspect were siblings," police said.

Dig deeper:

Public Information Officer Lt. Donald Patchin later told KTVU that he believed the two were "half-brothers."

Investigators said the confrontation began as a verbal argument between Blacknell and Timmons and then escalated into a physical altercation.

"We are still trying to determine if any weapons were involved," Patchin said.

SEE ALSO: Man charged in killing of Richmond maintenance worker amid possible love triangle

Suspect arrested

Investigators said a short time later, they were able to track down the suspect at a home on Maine Avenue near S. 15th Street.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

They said the investigation continues into what led to the deadly altercation.

Blacknell was booked into Contra Costa County’s Martinez Detention Facility on one count of murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

The Source Information for this story came from the Richmond Police Department and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's inmate in-custody locator.



