Man charged in killing of Richmond maintenance worker amid possible love triangle

The Brief A 31-year-old man, Jabari Fontenot, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Richmond maintenance worker Melvin Murphy. Investigators are examining whether the killing stemmed from a romantic dispute involving Murphy's girlfriend and are exploring a possible love-triangle motive. Police used license plate reader technology to track Fontenot to Concord after the shooting, while family members remembered Murphy as a beloved father, neighbor and longtime maintenance worker.



A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Richmond maintenance worker in a case authorities believe may have stemmed from a romantic dispute.

Jabari Fontenot, 31, is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in connection with the death of 64-year-old Melvin Murphy.

Murphy was shot and killed Friday evening near W. Nevin and C Street.

Family describes the argument before shooting

What we know:

According to family members, Murphy had argued with his girlfriend shortly before the shooting. They said the suspect, Fontenot, who was associated with the woman, allegedly shot Murphy. Murphy died at the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact nature of the relationship between Fontenot and Murphy's girlfriend. Authorities are exploring several possible motives, including whether the killing was connected to a love triangle.

Family mourns beloved father and neighbor

What they're saying:

"I couldn't imagine in life that he would be a victim to a crime like this," said Ayanna McNeal-Murphy, Murphy's mother. "This is very devastating to the family. It's selfish. It's senseless. He deserved better."

Murphy worked as a maintenance employee at his apartment complex for nearly 20 years, where family members said tenants regularly depended on him.

"Every day, the kids would come up to his back door, ask him for ice cream, and he'd have ice cream for them or a popsicle or some type of snack for any of the kids in the building," said his son, Melvin Murphy Jr., who described his father as his best friend. "Just to be humble and to help others, never look down on nobody."

Police said license plate reader technology helped investigators track Fontenot after he fled to Concord.

The investigation remains ongoing.