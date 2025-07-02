The Brief A large explosion occurred at a fireworks facility in the town of Esparto near Sacramento on Tuesday evening. The explosion triggered an evacuation and brush fires. It's unclear what caused the explosion or if there were any injuries.



CalFire arson and bomb units are investigating an explosion that occurred in Yolo County, which triggered an evacuation and multiple brush fires.

The explosive scene was reported just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the town of Esparto, an agricultural town that is part of the Sacramento-metropolitan area.

The specific address is located near County Road 23 and County Road 86A, though officials did not name the facility where it happened.

Julian Grant lives nearby and described hearing what it sounded like when the entire building exploded. He said he was taking a nap at the time.

"I woke up out of a dead sleep and I thought it was an earthquake," Grant said on Wednesday. I felt the whole apartment shake, the windows rattle. I thought the window was going to just break out. It felt like someone grabbed the apartments and just shook them. When I was outside looking at the smoke and everything, I felt another explosion that shook everything - the cement, the ground, the stairways, everything."

Officials have not yet said if anyone was in the warehouse at the time and if there were any injuries.

Esparto Fire Protection District Chief Curtis Lawrence told reporters that he sent up drones to assess the damage.

Some homeowners in the area have already begun surveying the damage in the area.

Patrick Sribner told sister station KCRA3 that the explosion ended up blowing out his French doors, including the casing and plaster.

"When we first got in, there was plaster all over the steps here," he said. "When I went to open the door, it all fell on the inside and I figured out what was going on."

An explosion occurred at a fireworks explosion facility near County Road 23 and County Road 86A in Yolo County. July 1, 2025. Photo: KCRA chopper

