Brush fire near CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose spreads to water slide

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San Jose firefighters on Saturday afternoon were dousing a brush fire that spread to a water slide at CaliBunga Waterpark.

The San Jose Fire Department said a pickup truck crashed into a fence near the water park – located at 2333 S. White Road and formerly known as Raging Waters – and caught fire, which then spread into surrounding brush and eventually reached a water slide.

The SJFD said just before 6 p.m. that the fire had been contained to the northwest corner of the park, though firefighters were still at the scene dousing the blaze.

The public was advised to avoid the area around the water park until the fire was extinguished.

CaliBunga Waterpark was closed to the public earlier in the year to undergo renovations.