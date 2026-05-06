BTS fan credits group with helping her recover from double lung transplant at Stanford

The Brief A 20-year-old Riverside County woman credits BTS music with helping her cope emotionally and mentally during a painful recovery from a double lung transplant. Diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension as a teen, she underwent a rare transplant in 2021 and faced a long, difficult recovery, where music became a key source of comfort and hope. Now continuing her recovery, she looks forward to seeing BTS live, calling the experience a full-circle moment in her health journey.



A young woman is crediting her healing and recovery from a double lung transplant to an unusual source — the globally popular and versatile sound of BTS, the K-pop supergroup.

Lifelong fan faces life-threatening diagnosis

What we know:

Jennifer Alvarado, a 20-year-old Riverside County resident, is an avid fan of BTS. She keeps a binder full of photos documenting the group’s influence on her life. Later this month, she will see them perform in person.

"At 15, I wouldn’t have imagined myself in my living room watching their concert for the first time to now actually going to their concert. It’s so crazy to me," she said during a Zoom interview.

Her journey to that moment has been anything but ordinary.

Eight years ago, during a gym class at school, Alvarado noticed she was constantly exhausted and short of breath. After further testing, doctors diagnosed her with pulmonary hypertension, high blood pressure affecting both lungs.

Critical procedure and difficult recovery

Why you should care:

"The right [side of the] heart is forced to do a lot more work, and ultimately the right side of your heart will fail. And that leads to an inability to get oxygen," said Dr. David Cornfield, chief of pediatric pulmonary medicine at Stanford Children’s Health.

In 2021, Alvarado underwent a rare double lung transplant at Stanford. While lifesaving, the procedure came with significant risks and a painful recovery, intensified by both pre-surgery medications and post-operative treatments.

Finding comfort in music

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During her recovery, BTS became a source of comfort.

"I would describe the pain as if a thousand bees were stinging you," Alvarado said. "I had BTS, they were like a comfort for me during that time because it was very hard for me to find a source of happiness."

The group’s wide range of musical styles and Korean-language lyrics helped provide emotional relief during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

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Power of music

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Other fans say the group’s music has had a similar impact.

"Music therapy often helps with getting better in your disease and your health struggles," said Bich Ngoc Tran-Muchowski, a mother of two and member of the BTS fan community, known as the ARMY. "Their themes about self-love, self-reflection and mental health."

Alvarado agrees.

"BTS was a big, big part of this health journey overall. It felt very comforting at the hospital. I would watch their videos, their lives." she said.

Dr. Cornfield said that emotional support can play a meaningful role in recovery.

"I’m fond of saying without hope there is no meaning, but without meaning there is no hope," he said. "For Jennifer, BTS provides her with both."

Alvarado still faces ongoing challenges as she adjusts to life with transplanted lungs. But she remains focused on the future, including finally seeing the group that helped her through her darkest moments.

Her message to others is simple: "My advice to guys is to always keep moving forward, no matter how hard life gets," she said.

BTS is scheduled to perform in Palo Alto on May 16, 17 and 19.