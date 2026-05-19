BTS set to take stage at Stanford for final night of sold-out concerts

The Brief The massive K-pop boy band BTS is set to take the stage Tuesday at Stanford Stadium tonight for the third and final night of their sold-out concert run. There will likely be continued road closures and heavy traffic congestion to the area around Stanford University. Because of their military commitments, the band members have not performed together on a tour of this scale since 2022.



The massive K-pop boy band BTS is set to take the stage Tuesday at Stanford Stadium tonight for the third and final night of their sold-out concert run, bringing continued road closures and heavy traffic congestion to the area around Stanford University.

BTS Army

What we know:

The first two concerts took place over the weekend, drawing legions of passionate fans—known collectively as the BTS Army—to the Peninsula. For many attendees, the performances have been nothing short of life-changing.

The high-profile shows are part of a massive world tour promoting the band's newest album.

The tour marks a major milestone for the group, serving as their first world tour since completing South Korea's mandatory military service. Because of their military commitments, the band members have not performed together on a tour of this scale since 2022.

Dedicated fans

What they're saying:

Dedicated fans began lining up early Tuesday morning ahead of the final show.

"Whenever I'm having a hard time, their music is like the bible," said Michelle Huynh of Hayward. "There is always some type of lyric from one of their songs that is a message for me, whichever situation I'm in right now."

This is not the band's first visit to the region, as BTS previously performed a stop at the Oakland Arena in 2018. While tonight's show is completely sold out, desperate fans looking to secure last-minute tickets on the secondary resale market can expect to shell out at least $400.

What you can do:

Motorists are advised to expect slow-moving traffic around Palo Alto pretty much all day. The concert is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 7 p.m. Following their stint in the Bay Area, BTS will head to Las Vegas for the next stop on their tour.