Bullets pierce silver Dodge Charger in Oakland.

Police investigated a shooting Monday morning not far from the Eastmont Oakland police substation where they found a silver Dodge Charger pierced with bullets.

Police were called out about 4:30 a.m. to Hillside Street where the Charger sat, windows shattered and doors open.

The Oakland Fire Department confirmed they responded out for reports of a shooting in the area, but deferred all questions to Oakland police.

Police have not immediately responded to KTVU on what happened.



