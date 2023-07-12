Burglars break into Oakland's Fruitvale Village market by ramming car into shop

article

Burglars broke into Market One in Fruitvale Village business early Wednesday by using a car to force their way into the shop, Oakland police said.

Police spokeswoman Candace Keas said the break-in was reported just after 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of E. 12th Street.

When officers arrived, the suspects were gone.

But surveillance video from inside and outside the store show at least five men wearing hoods and masks breaking into the store, rummaging about and then leaving in two cars: A Chevy SUV and a white Lexus.

The owner said the thieves stole about 40 cartons of cigarettes and the cash register. They also tried to steal money from the ATM machine inside the store but were unsuccessful.

They were then seen on video loading up their vehicles before taking off.

It's also unclear if they were armed.

Stores and people in Fruitvale Village have unfortunately been the targets of criminal activity before.

In May, a person was shot in the same block.

In April, there was a double shooting outside Market One, a convenience store just steps from the Fruitvale BART station.

That same month, about 100 residents attended a community meeting, most of the people asking for more police patrols. The Unity Council has spent private money on armed security guards at a cost of $55,000 a month.

Anyone with information should call Oakland police at 510-238-3951.

A white Lexus and a black Chevrolet SUV are seen outside Market One. July 12, 2023

Market One surveillance video shows men in sweatshirts exiting the shop. July 12, 2023

Market One surveillance video shows a burglar inside at the register. July 12, 2023 Expand

Broken windows at Market One in Fruitvale Village. July 2023