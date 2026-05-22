Buried treasure with $10,000 found in Marin Headlands

The Brief A treasure chest containing $10,000 in one-dollar bills that was buried last month has been found in a small cave in the Marin Headlands. The hunt, dubbed "Buried Treasure, San Francisco," utilized a six-stanza poem on a scroll and a clue stating the chest was within seven miles of San Francisco City Hall. The finders are a group of San Francisco residents and college best friends who wish to remain anonymous.



The hunt for buried treasure in the Bay Area has officially come to an end, wrapping up with an unexpected twist.

Organizers of the hunt, dubbed "Buried Treasure, San Francisco," announced that the treasure chest was discovered Tuesday in a small cave. Despite the name of the competition, the chest was not hidden in San Francisco, but rather across the Golden Gate Bridge in the Marin Headlands.

The chest was buried last month, weighing more than 150 pounds and containing 10,000 $1 bills.

To find it, treasure hunters used a six-stanza poem printed on a scroll that contained numerous clues. However, organizers also stated that the chest was buried within seven miles of San Francisco City Hall, a detail that led many participants to believe the riches were hidden directly within the city limits.

According to the Chronicle, the people who successfully located the treasure chest wish to remain anonymous. The finders are all San Francisco residents who have been best friends since meeting in college in the Bay Area more than 15 years ago.