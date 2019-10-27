By the numbers: California wildfires and power shutoffs

article

Fires raged across California and millions were left in the dark as utilities shut off power to prevent equipment from sparking more flames because of historic winds knocking down trees and transmission lines.

As of Sunday, here is a look at the havoc being wreaked across the state by the numbers:

Nine major fires were reported across California, not including smaller ones in Vallejo and Contra Costa County, according to Cal Fire.

The largest fire in the state was the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County had scorched 30,000 acres and was 10 percent contained.

More than 3,000 firefighters from 68 agencies were called into help.

About 200 National Guard members were also activated.

Petaluma firefighters were awake for 36 hours straight.

A total of 299 engines, 50 dozers, 23 water tenders and 10 helicopters were being used to support the 68 agencies fighting back the Kincade Fire.

A total of 79 structures had been destroyed including 31 homes.

Zero injuries or deaths had been reported.

Winds peaked at 93 mph in Healdsburg on Saturday night.

A total of 960,000 PG&E customers - affecting about 2 million people -- were without power, including 492,000 in the Bay Area.

PG&E equipment linked to 400-plus fires in 2018

