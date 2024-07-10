Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland for a 25-year-old Oakland firefighter who drowned in San Diego.

Caeden Laffan died June 28 when he went into the ocean about 2 a.m. on the north side of the Pacific Pier south of La Jolla.

Laffan had been in town for the California Summer Firefighter Games.

The Laffan family has had their share of tragedy.

Laffan's father, Sean Laffan, who was Oakland's assistant fire chief, died of a heart attack while on duty in 2020.

During that interview, Caeden Laffan, the oldest of three sons, said he had wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and had been hoping to work alongside him for many more years.

"We had about 10 years we could have worked together in the fire department," Caeden Laffan said at the time. "It got cut short to a year, but I loved every second of it. That's for sure."

Firefighting is a legacy in the Laffan family.

Caeden's maternal grandfather also served as a firefighter, and his younger brother, Cooper, is in the fire academy now.

His mother runs a business that offers mental health services to fire crews, and she often works with the Oakland Fire Department.