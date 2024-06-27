Oakland firefighter, 25, drowns in San Diego

article

A 25-year-old Oakland firefighter drowned early Thursday morning in San Diego.

San Diego Fire Chief Colin Stowell said that he died about 2 a.m. on the north side of the Pacific Pier south of La Jolla.

Fire officials said that he had been with a friend swimming in the water and that alcohol may have been involved.

The fire department said the firefighter was in town for the California Summer Firefighter Games.

"We searched for a couple of hours with a rescue boat, land units, and a Coast Guard helicopter," San Diego Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said. "We weren't able to locate him. We were doing our last patrol on the shoreline, and our lifeguard sergeant spotted him. He had washed onto the beach on the north side of the pier. Unfortunately, incidents happen. And it's just a sad story."

Video at the scene showed yellow tape and police and fire vehicles lining the sand.

A woman and a man were also seen hugging in a somber embrace.

Officials said there was a family member at the beach to confirm the young man's identity.

Stowell said that it was a "very difficult call" to make to Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington.

"All of our firefighters are part of our family," Stowell said. "It doesn't matter what agency they work for. I just wanted to give my condolences to him and my pledge to make sure that he knew we would treat his firefighter like one of our own down here."

Fox 5 San Diego contributed to this report.