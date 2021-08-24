Caitlyn Jenner remains confident about campaign, despite polls

Three weeks from recall election day, Caitlyn Jenner is confident about her campaign.

"California needs a change," said Jenner in an interview with KTVU. "You can’t have a healthy America without a healthy California and California is very sick right now."

Despite recent polls showing her at the bottom of the voter preferences - 3% in the latest from UC Berkeley – the former Olympian and reality TV personality points to the large number of people who say they don’t know who they’ll pick on question two.

"We have a lot of undecideds and Democrats who are undecided," said Jenner. "Me being center-right really helps the issue, because I’m inclusive to all people."

Conservative radio host Larry Elder leads the pack, but came under fire after his comments about women and allegations he brandished a gun at an ex-girlfriend came to light.

Elder denied the gun allegation.

Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer and Jenner called for him to drop out.

"I stick with that statement, I think he should get out of the race, because that’s not what we need for California," said Jenner.

Elder, Jenner and Gov. Gavin Newsom have all declined to participate in any candidate debates including one this week.

"I called out Gavin Newsom, a governor who’s destroyed and state and said ‘let’s debate,’" said Jenner. "I’m running against Gavin Newsom, I’m not running against the other candidates."

Newsom’s new ad points to his COVID response, hoping to draw contrast with leading candidates.

Jenner joined other Republicans in condemning vaccine requirements and school mask mandates.

"We’re free people in this country," said Jenner. "That decision should be made between yourself and your doctor, that’s the only people, not government."

Jenner said she is vaccinated and is "pro-vaccine."

She recently toured damage from the Dixie Fire in Plumas county, telling KTVU her approach to wildfires would focus on resources and forest management. And, despite what scientists have shown, she downplayed human-influenced climate change and its role in extreme fire behavior.

"I’m not a big believer in climate change, this and that," said Jenner. "Our climate has been changing, we used to be in an Ice Age here, the climate has continued to change. What are the reasons for that? Is it because you’re driving a car, I don’t quite go with that. I think the climate is constantly changing, but I don’t know if it’s because of human. I think it’s because of the big ol’ sun up there."

After the interview, Jenner’s campaign sent an emtail to KTVU to add to her answer.

They wrote, "She does believe in protecting California's environment and it will take a smart balance and approach to protect the environment without sacrificing the economy or people's livelihoods."