Cal Fire: PG&E power lines started destructive Kincade Fire

Fire investigators have determined that last year's Kincade Fire was caused by Pacific Gas and Electric power lines.

According to a statement released by Cal Fire on Wednesday, electrical transmission lines owned and operated by the San Francisco-based utility and located just northeast of Geyserville are too blame.

On Oct 24, 2019, KTVU learned that PG&E had found broken electrical equipment near the origin of the massive wildfire.

The Kincade Fire ignited on Oct. 23, 2019 and raged until Nov 6. The fire destroyed 77,758 acres of land.

In all, 374 structures were destroyed, 174 of which were residential. Nearly 1,400 additional structures were damaged, some deemed uninhabitable. No one was killed in the blaze.

Fire officials said weather conditions also played a factor in how quickly the fire advanced.

"Tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread." — Cal Fire, in a <g class="gr_ gr_43 gr-alert gr_gramm gr_inline_cards gr_disable_anim_appear Punctuation only-ins replaceWithoutSep" data-gr-id="43" id="43">statement</g> released July 16, 2020.

In June, PG&E confessed to killing 84 people in California's Camp Fire, the state's deadliest wildfire in recent history.

The electric company pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the November 2018 wildfire that was sparked by the utility’s crumbling electrical grid. The blaze nearly wiped out the entire town of Paradise and drove PG&E into bankruptcy early last year.