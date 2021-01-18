Cal State student fends of jogger who attacked him over face mask

Police at Cal State Fullerton are looking for a jogger they say attacked a student over a face mask disagreement.

Authorities have released a surveillance photo of the suspect after Wednesday's incident.

The student says he was walking to work when a jogger on campus started questioning him about his face mask, then crossed the street and attacked him and used a racial slur.

"I also started like, defending myself, throwing a bit of punches, pushing him off of me," said Joseph Munoz. "And it brings a lot of emotions... Anger, fear."



Police and other Cal State students say they're are taking the attack seriously, and officers are searching for the suspect.