Cal student falls from fraternity roof, sustains significant injuries: police

A Cal student fell three stories off a fraternity roof Saturday sustaining significant injuries, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

The student, in her 20s, fell during a fraternity party around 12:11 p.m. on the 2300 block of Piedmont Ave, police said. Multiple calls were made to dispatch about the fall, according to officials.

Police said they found the student laying on the concrete, and she was taken to Highland Hospital. She has numerous fractures and internal injuries, but is expected to survive, officials said.

Police did not give the exact name of the fraternity, but Delta Kappa Epsilon is located at the address of the incident.

The party was being held during Cal Day when "numerous students were under the influence of alcohol."

According to a university site, Cal Day takes place every spring and gives registered new students and their families a chance to experience the Berkeley campus.