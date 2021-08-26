Caldor Fire advances on Lake Tahoe, new evacuations near Basin area

People living above the ridge of the Lake Tahoe Basin are being forced to evacuate due to the advancing Caldor Fire on Thursday.

Evacuation orders were extended for the area between Twin Bridges and Echo Summit. The initial evacuation warnings were for the Tahoe Basin itself.

The 136,643-acre fire in El Dorado County has already forced more than 24,000 people from their homes and is in its 12th day of burning. The fire has produced some of the nation's worst air quality and is 12% contained.

The fire has destroyed as many as 640 homes and other businesses, ripping through Grizzly Flats when it first began

In the latest development, officials with the Lake Tahoe Unified School District said on Thursday that the start of the school year would be postponed a week due to the massive wildfire.

Earlier in the week, tourists from out-of-state reported that ash rained from above onto their food as they ate. But one day later, the situation became more serious with Kirkwood Mountain Resort tweeting that they were closing as of Aug. 26 due to an evacuation warning from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

One group had to shift their wedding plans several hours away to the San Francisco Bay Area where the air quality has been considerably better.

The weather forecast does not bode well for improvement. It calls for shifting winds and rising temperatures. Forecasters on Thursday said winds that have been blowing from the west and southwest are changing to north and northeast, and new fire weather watches will take effect.

The Caldor Fire remains the top wildfire priority in the nation. Nearly 2,900 firefighters are on the lines.

President Joe Biden declared California a major disaster on Tuesday, making federal funds available to help fight the fires during this increasingly drought-stricken wildfire season.

