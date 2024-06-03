Crews making good progress on Patterson Fire in Altamont Pass

article

Firefighters with CalFire are responding to a rapidly spreading vegetation fire burning in an unincorporated area of the Altamont Pass on Monday.

The Patterson Fire in Alameda County was first reported at 15 acres. Alameda County Fire Department first took a call about the fire at around 4:16 p.m. The fire has since spread to 110 acres and is 50% contained. This is near the Altamont Pass Wind Farm Substation.

There are road closures in effect for Patterson Pass Road, Midway Road, and South Flynn Road.

California Highway Patrol said to use eastbound I-580.

Crews are said to be making good progress on the fire and alleviated a threat to a structure on Midway. There is no evidence of any powerlines down in the area.

Cal Fire crews on scene are at the road's edge to prevent the fire from jumping the road as high winds carry flames through the valley.

Meanwhile, the nearby Corral Fire, in a neighboring county, is holding at more than 14,000 acres. That fire broke out on Saturday. Evacuation warnings for this fire in San Joaquin County are set to be lifted at 6 p.m.

This is a developing news story. We will update as we learn the latest details.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Patterson Fire in the Altamont Pass.