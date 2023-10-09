California 1st state in nation to codify federal school nutrition standards

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed Healthy Meals for Kids into law, making California the first state in the nation to codify President Joe Biden’s new federal guidelines on school nutrition standards aimed at reducing sugar and salt in school meals.

The bill was authored by state Sen. Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley).

Skinner noted in a news released that California was the first state to provide two free meals a day to all public school students, so it’s fitting that the Golden State is now the first state to ensure that school meals are healthy and don’t contribute to lifelong health problems.

Now, California school meals must meet the nutrition guidelines for added sugar and salt recommended by America’s pediatricians.

SB 348 won unanimous approval in both the state Assembly and Senate last month. The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.