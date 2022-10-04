California AG tackles gun violence as Oakland sees its 100th homicide

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other prosecutors are convening Tuesday in Oakland - a city that just reached its 100th homicide - to discuss how to reduce the number of murders.

Bonta recently formed an Office of Gun Violence Prevention, meant to share ideas on how to lower the number of deadly shootings.

Oakland has been plagued by gunfire.

Last week, gunmen enter the King Estate campus and wounded six people in what police described as a gang-related fight.

On Saturday, two Berkeley High brothers – 15-year-old Angel and 17-year-old Jazy Sotelo Garcia -- were gunned down at an Oakland party.

And on Monday, Louis Truehill, 60, was killed – the city's 100th victim of homicide in 2022.



His nephew, Kentrell Killens, who works for Oakland's Department of Violence Prevention, said Truehill was his uncle.

"I'm trying to muster up the strength to comfort his children who are finding out today that their father has been murdered," he said. "So it's very difficult to try and hold it together and yet you're hurting yourself."