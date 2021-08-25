California bar investigating traffic ticket lawyer accused of running off with clients' money

The State Bar of California issued a warning following several KTVU reports into a Bay Area traffic ticket lawyer accused of scamming his clients.

The bar said it's now investigating numerous complaints about San Francisco Attorney Robert Amparan and his business California Traffic Defenders. The firm advertises itself as "experienced and trustworthy" online and has offices in San Francisco and South San Francisco.

Bay Area drivers said they paid money for representation in traffic court, but Amparan never showed up.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the bar calls the allegations "serious."

The State Bar is urging anyone who had a similar experience to file an online complaint.