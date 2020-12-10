California court says Warriors must pay $45 million to Oakland, county

The Golden State Warriors will still have to pay millions of dollars for renovations at the Oakland arena, after losing their appeal to the state Supreme Court.

The Warriors owe $45 million to the city of Oakland and Alameda County to pay for renovations made in 1996.

The Warriors, at first, agreed to pay off the debt over 30 years, but, the team's lawyers argued that, when they moved to San Francisco last year, they no longer owed the money.

In August, the state appeals court agreed with an arbitrator to throw out the Warrior's argument.

