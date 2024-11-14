This California crime house has become tourist magnet

All the recent buzz about the murder charges against brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez, sentenced to prison for killing their parents, has made their Beverly Hills home a popular tourist hot spot.

Netflix shows about their tragic life have garnered new attention, while the Los Angeles District Attorney reviews whether the brothers should be re-sentenced and released from prison, where they were sent 35 years ago.

Sightseeing vans roll up to the Menendez home each day.



"It was horrific, what happened and everything, but it still just attracts people," said tourist Genevieve Nelson.



Newly elected DA Nathan Hochman said he must evaluate all the evidence that outgoing DA George Gascón has gathered, before recommending to a judge that the brothers be re-sentenced.

"I've got to actually look at the thousands of pages of confidential prison files that I don't have access to read, thousands of pages of transcripts from months-long trials," he said. "I've got to speak to the prosecutors, law enforcement, the defense victim, family members. And only then will I be in a position to determine if the current resentencing request is just that."

