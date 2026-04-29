California may be forced to share DMV data with Trump admin

The Brief Federal officials may reject California IDs at airports unless the state shares DMV data with a national verification system. Immigration advocates warn the data could be used to identify undocumented residents, putting about 1 million people at greater risk of possible deportation. California officials say the move is tied to compliance with the Real ID Act and participation in a multistate license verification system.



The Trump administration may force California to turn over DMV records, potentially breaking a promise to undocumented immigrants.

Federal pressure on California IDs

What we know:

CalMatters reported that state officials met with the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month. The federal government may begin rejecting California driver’s licenses and IDs at airports unless the state shares information about license holders with a nationwide verification system.

Advocates raise deportation concerns

What they're saying:

Immigration advocates fear federal officials could use the data to determine whether someone is in the country illegally, putting roughly 1 million people at greater risk of possible deportation.

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Real ID compliance at issue

According to the report, California plans to share the data with the federal government to comply with the Real ID Act of 2005. The law sets stricter standards for state-issued identification in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

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How the data could be used

Big picture view:

Some advocacy groups say the shared information may indicate whether a person has a Social Security number, which could be used to identify people living in the country illegally.

The data would be entered into the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State Verification Service, known as SPEXS. The system helps motor vehicle agencies and contractors verify whether someone holds multiple licenses under the same name or across different states.