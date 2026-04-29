California may be forced to share DMV data with Trump admin
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Trump administration may force California to turn over DMV records, potentially breaking a promise to undocumented immigrants.
Federal pressure on California IDs
What we know:
CalMatters reported that state officials met with the Department of Homeland Security earlier this month. The federal government may begin rejecting California driver’s licenses and IDs at airports unless the state shares information about license holders with a nationwide verification system.
Advocates raise deportation concerns
What they're saying:
Immigration advocates fear federal officials could use the data to determine whether someone is in the country illegally, putting roughly 1 million people at greater risk of possible deportation.
Featured
Real ID compliance at issue
According to the report, California plans to share the data with the federal government to comply with the Real ID Act of 2005. The law sets stricter standards for state-issued identification in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Featured
How the data could be used
Big picture view:
Some advocacy groups say the shared information may indicate whether a person has a Social Security number, which could be used to identify people living in the country illegally.
The data would be entered into the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ State-to-State Verification Service, known as SPEXS. The system helps motor vehicle agencies and contractors verify whether someone holds multiple licenses under the same name or across different states.
The Source: CalMatters