California man armed with tire iron to attack ex-girlfriend dies after neighbor steps in

Neighbors in a quiet Los Angeles County neighborhood were shocked after a domestic dispute turned deadly on Wednesday night.

Investigators said just before 7 p.m., a woman was walking near Crestfield and Maynard drives in Duarte when, suddenly, her ex-boyfriend pulled up. That’s when officials said he got out of his vehicle armed with a tire iron and punched her in the face.

A neighbor who watched the incident unfold jumped in to defend the victim and pinned down the suspect. That’s when the suspect stopped breathing.

He was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

The man who jumped in to help apparently knew the couple as they all grew up together. He was interviewed by Los Angeles County homicide detectives and was later released pending further investigation.

Officials said they are also working to determine if the suspect was under the influence of a narcotic at the time of the attack.

The woman involved in the attack suffered some facial injuries but did not require hospitalization.

The investigation is ongoing.