California Forever group releases renderings of proposed manufacturing park

article

The group behind 'California Forever' has unveiled new plans to build a massive advanced manufacturing park in Solano County.

Renderings of the project show dozens of offices, warehouses, and facilities.

The plan for the 'Solano foundry' is meant to become a space for research in development and manufacturing, in the robotics, energy, and defense industries.

(Courtesy of California Forever)

California Forever says it will be the largest advanced manufacturing site in the United States.

The plan comes as the California Forever project is trying to convince Suisun City to annex its land, rather than trying to start a new city.

The backstory:

California Forever is a group of Silicon Valley billionaires who have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to buy tens of thousands of acres of land between Fairfield and Rio Vista.

The area is about the size of the city of Oakland, and is intended to be the site of a walkable city built from scratch.