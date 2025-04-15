California Gov. Newsom invites Canadians to visit the Golden State

California Governor Gavin Newsom is inviting Canadians to visit the Golden State. This invitation comes as many Canadians swear off traveling to the United States amidst the tariff war spurred by President Donald Trump.

"The state of mind in the United States of America has dramatically changed, as it relates to the approach to Canada. We want to make sure to send a message to our Canadian friends up north…" Newsom said in a video posted to his X account on Monday.

Newsom's invitation video was shared not long after.

"The Golden State and Canada have always shared so much in common. Sure, you know who is trying to stir things up back in DC, but don't let that ruin your beach plans. California is the ultimate playground, two-thousand miles from Washington and a world away in mindset," Newsom says in the video. "From our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food and outdoor adventure, there's something here for everyone."

It's not just the tariffs

The backstory:

The tariff war came after President Trump's comments that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state, which were received poorly by Canadian leadership and many citizens.

The actions triggered a surge in Canadian nationalism, which has since boosted the Canadian Liberal party's poll numbers.

Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned that President Trump's actions have changed U.S-Canadian relations significantly, noting that the "old relationship" with the U.S. is over, according to The Associated Press.