California lawmakers back bipartisan bill to limit smartphones at school

A bill sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, would require California school districts to create policies for limiting or banning students' smartphone usage at school.

The Phone-Free Schools Act, or Assembly Bill 3216, was introduced by Assemblyman Josh Hoover (R-Folsom) and passed the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. It would require school districts to create policies addressing students' smartphone use on campus by July 1, 2026.

Smartphones have become a part of many students' lives, even for young children in elementary school.

Outside Sequoia Elementary School in Pleasant Hill, one parent, Alex and his son Julian, said they think some restrictions would be helpful.

"Sometimes during classes, I see kids when we're supposed to be reading books or stuff, just going on their phones instead," Julian said.

"As a parent, I'm all for it. Kids already have tons of distractions. This is just one thing to keep out of the way," said Alex, Julian's father.

The bill cites studies that say smartphones can interfere with students' learning, promote bullying, and increase students' anxiety and depression.

"I do agree social media and stuff is heavily influencing my kids, especially middle school and high school, and it's a distraction in the classroom and not enabling them to learn," said one parent, Sean Hutson.

The California Teachers Association, which represents some 310,000 educators, supports the bill saying in a statement: "We are moved by the data, listening to our students and their families, and our own experiences showing that smartphones can be a distraction and harmful to the mental health of students."

Some parents and critics, however, have concerns about the bill.

"It could invite some problems if there's an emergency that's happening outside the school and parents or someone can't get a hold of the student," said one parent, Katie Moriates.

"As long as they're not abusing it, I'm all for allowing them to have their cell phone on them, because I have a very shy child here, and she's very comfortable now that she has her phone," said another parent named Martha, "She's not as scared to go to school."

The California School Boards Association opposes a statewide mandate.

"We don't think this goes far enough to protect local discretion in a state that's as vast and diverse as California. We have extremely rural areas where kids take the bus more than an hour," said Troy Flint, a CSBA spokesman, "Those parents in some cases want consistent access. You might have some students who have severe disabilities or some other challenge and their parents want to have that regular contact."

The Phone-Free Schools Act does include some exceptions when students may use smartphones. Those include cases of emergencies or danger, permission from a teacher or school, a physician's order for a student's health, and use for educational programs.

The bill would not allow school districts to monitor, collect, or access a student's cell phone data or online activities.

