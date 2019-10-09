California man encounters massive great white shark off coast of Catalina Island

article

A California man came face to face with a great white shark and lived to tell the tale.

The incident happened off the coast of Catalina Island earlier this week.

Danny McDaniel says he was with a friend kayaking after a morning scuba diving session when he felt something push the boat.

He turned around to find a great white shark taking a massive bite out of his kayak. McDaniel says everything happened so fast, and the shark was below the surface in seconds.

Courtesy: Danny McDaniel

But the shark did leave McDaniel with a little souvenir… two big teeth.

Advertisement

Oceanographers say based on the size of the teeth, they estimate the shark to be 17 to 20 feet long.

