Joe Montana serves the hungry with a game-day beer

Legendary Hall of Famer Joe Montana is giving back to the community with a game day beer. Proceeds from his Guinness Legends Lager will go to the SF-Marin Food Bank. Montana volunteered on Wednesday at the SF-Marin Food Bank to package meals that would be distributed across more than 200 sites in the Bay Area.



Joe Montana spent the afternoon packaging produce at the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank on Pennsylvania Avenue for a day of service.

Giving back

What we know:

He created an exclusive lager with Guinness called Legends Lager, and up to $35,000 of the proceeds from the lager will be donated to the food bank to help feed the hungry in Northern California.

The Executive Director of SF-Marin Food Bank Tanis Crosby welcomed Montana into the facility Wednesday, where dozens of volunteers were prepared to work, as part of a program called Guinness Gives Back.

"Joe Montana is a legend, he’s a leader, he also has a really big heart and cares about ending hunger in our community," said Crosby.

"We’ve done this in so many communities but it’s a little more special doing it here in the one you live in," said Montana.

The team of volunteers, combined with Guinness employees and food bank workers, sorted through hundreds of grapefruits from a local farmer to be distributed to the more than 200 partner sites in the Bay Area.

For volunteers like Lisa Garcia, it was special to serve alongside the legend himself.

"I’ve been a big fan of Joe Montana since I was young. My kids grew up knowing about Montana and all of the famous players during their time with the Super Bowls, so I feel really honored," Garcia said.

George Gracia, who works for the SF-Marin Food Bank, said he saw Montana the last time he served. "He did come here about 10 years ago, so it’s been a while, but it’s great working with him."

A 49ers Hall of Famer

The volunteers said it’s a gift to give back and see the 49ers Hall of Famer prioritizing service.

"People are struggling out there, they’re having a hard time, so it feels good that we’re able to do this," Garcia said.

The beer, described as a light, crispy wheat lager, is inspired by Montana’s travels abroad and his love for his community, the one thing that carried him through his success.

"It’s hard to put a value on the friendships I made," he said, adding that he still gets together with some of his old teammates.

The lager is only available in the Bay Area for a limited time, with only 7,000 four-packs out there.

"I hope people get out there and enjoy it and feel good about giving back," he said.

Guiness said $5 for every four-pack of the Legends Lager will be donated to the SF-Marin Food Bank.

Montana, who’s flipping the coin at the Super Bowl, said he’s placing his bets on the Seattle Seahawks taking home the Lombardi Trophy this weekend.