San Jose police seek help identifying driver in deadly hit-and-run

San Jose police are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver who struck and killed a man crossing an intersection last month.

What we know:

The San Jose Police Department was called on the night of Jan. 25 to the area of South Bascom Avenue and Borello Drive on reports of the crash and found the man injured in the roadway, according to a department statement.

A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that an unknown vehicle – which witnesses reported was possibly a dark sedan driven by a man – struck the victim as he was crossing the road, police said.

"The suspect driver briefly approached witnesses on scene before picking up what was believed to be the bumper of his vehicle and fleeing the scene in an unknown direction," the SJPD said.

The man who was struck was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. His name was not released.

What you can do:

The driver of the suspect vehicle was described by witnesses as a man with a beard between the ages of 30 and 40, who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with yellow lettering believed to be either "SJSU" or "SDU."

Anyone with information on the deadly crash was asked to contact Detective DelliCarpini #4103 of the SJPD Traffic Investigation Unit at 408-537-1421 or email 4103@sanjoseca.gov .

The SJPD noted that the man’s death marks the city’s first fatal traffic collision and first traffic death of the year.