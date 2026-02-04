East Bay students walk out to protest immigration enforcement

The Brief Thousands of students walked out of East Bay schools to protest federal immigration enforcement. Coordinated protests happened in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. Students say protests will continue.



Students from across the East Bay walked out of class on Wednesday in the latest coordinated "ICE out" protests of federal immigration enforcement.

What we know:

Waving signs and chanting, students from Oakland's private Head-Royce School converged on a Highway 13 overpass, demanding an end to overreach by federal agents.

Hundreds of students walked up from their campus on Lincoln Avenue and took up spots on the Joaquin Miller Road, overpass, yelling and drawing many appreciative honks.

"I come from a family of immigrants, and nobody should be taken from their house and deported," said student organizer Kaley Carter. "Our school has been relatively silent about it and, as students, we wanted to mobilize and say something about what’s happening right now."

‘Human banner’ activist lends support

What they're saying:

Local activist Brad Newsham drew cheers as he climbed on top of his Honda to support the students. The feeling was mutual.

Newsham helped organize human banners at San Francisco's ocean beach that read "Abolish" and "It was murder" to protest shooting deaths of citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis.

"Our nation, their future, has been hijacked. And to see them out here, they need people like me to support them!" he said as students roared in approval.

Emmy Mitchell, another student, said, "California is a place, especially even more so than the nation, built on the backs of immigrants and we are all, you know, so lucky to be here. My mom is an immigrant. I just have so much love for these people and, you know, ICE needs to go."

Elliott Scott, a student, agreed, saying, "I think it’s just important that we stand together as a community. I think we should all be friends and work together, and it takes a whole community, it takes everybody to stop something like ICE."

Orinda middle-school students walk out

Local perspective:

Hours earlier, students walked out of Orinda Intermediate School to protest. They walked down Moraga Way and later joined a protest at Miramonte High School.

"We live in a pretty small community, quiet, not very politically motivated, so I'm glad they’re able to do this," Cheri Rhodes said as the students filed through her neighborhood.

Students also walked out at other high schools, including at Las Lomas High in Walnut Creek.

Henry Lee is a KTVU reporter.

