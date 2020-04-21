California man to announce 'major legal action' against ICE; report shows top 10 facilities for detainees

article

While testing remains very limited, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reporting that about 125 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 across 25 of its detention facilities.

Additionally, two recent flights deporting ICE detainees to Guatemala were found to have large numbers of people who were already infected with the virus.

That's according to a report released Tuesday by Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which compiles data from ICE and immigration courts across the country.

The new data was made public hours before Charles Joseph, who was recently released from the Mesa Verde Detention Center in Bakersfield, Calif., was scheduled to hold a news conference with the American Civil Liberties Union and the San Francisco Public Defender's Office. In a statement, the attorneys said they planned to announce a "major legal action against ICE."

ICE officials have not yet had a chance to review the allegations to respond.

As of April 6, the latest data available, ICE is holding 32,309 people in custody at 184 facilities spread throughout the United States, according to TRAC.

Texas, California, Louisiana, and Arizona each have two facilities among the "top ten" with the largest number of current detainees with pending court cases.

The largest facility is the Port Isabel Service Processing Center in Texas housing 964. The second largest number of immigrants are currently held at the Adelanto Detention Center in California with 947 detainees. In third place is the Pearsall Detention Facility in Texas with 833.

Washington state and Mississippi each have one.

All of the "top ten" facilities are operated by for-profit companies, TRAC reported. The GEO Group operates five out of the ten. CoreCivic operates four.

Many ICE detainees only spend brief periods in detention as they are quickly removed from the country. For the 20,935 detainees with cases currently pending before the Immigration Court, periods of confinement can be much longer while they wait for their hearings to be held, according to TRAC.

To read the full report, including details on each of the 184 ICE facilities being used to house detainees, click here.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

