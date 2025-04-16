California: Newsom and Bonta launch lawsuit aimed at Trump administration

The Brief CA Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta plan to file a suit against the Trump administration. They argue that Trump's tariff policies are harming California's economy, which is the fifth largest in the world. The lawsuit will argue that President Trump should have asked for congressional approval before enacting sweeping tariffs.



California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta are taking on the Trump administration in a new lawsuit, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The two are filing a lawsuit in federal court to challenge President Donald Trump's emergency powers, which were used to enact sweeping tariffs in the past month.

The lawsuit claims that the President "lacks the authority to unilaterally impose tariffs through the International Economic Emergency Powers Act".

Newsom and Bonta push back

What they're saying:

"President Trump’s unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy — driving up prices and threatening jobs. We’re standing up for American families who can’t afford to let the chaos continue," Newsom wrote in a statement.

The suit will be filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, according to the governor's office.

"The President’s chaotic and haphazard implementation of tariffs is not only deeply troubling, it’s illegal. As the fifth-largest economy in the world, California understands global trade policy is not just a game. Californians are bracing for fallout from the impact of the President’s choices — from farmers in the Central Valley, to small businesses in Sacramento, and worried families at the kitchen table — this game the President is playing has very real consequences for Californians across our state. I am proud to go to bat alongside Governor Newsom to fight for California’s vibrant economy, businesses, and residents," Bonta shared in a statement.

Why are they suing?

What we know:

Newsom and Bonta's suit argues that President Trump's tariff implementation policies have caused harm to California's economy, a state with a gross domestic product that far outreaches any other state in the nation. On a global scale, California's economy is the 5th largest in the world, behind China, Germany, Japan and the United States (which of course, includes California's GDP).

Local businesses across the Bay Area have already seen the impacts of tariffs and increased prices. This comes as some shoppers report a new surcharge on their receipts: a tariff charge.

What's the legal argument?

What's next:

The lawsuit will argue using the U.S. Supreme Court's major questions doctrine, which argues that the executive branch must get prior authorization from Congress before in matters of "vast economic and political significance", the governor's office wrote.

Newsom and Bonta argue that California's economy will be greatly harmed by high tariffs on Mexico, Canada or China, which are the state's top-three trade partners.

Trump's tariff goals

The other side:

The Trump administration has maintained that the president's tariff policies will stop other countries from taking advantage of the U.S., all while bringing manufacturing opportunities back into the U.S. Economists have argued that shift could takes years, and cause a huge cost increase for most Americans along the way.

The Trump administration rolled back many of the tariffs announced on "Liberation Day", after trillions of dollars of value were lost in the stock market, by pausing all tariffs for 90 days. However, the tariffs on China remain in place.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt characterized the about face as a part of a larger negotiation strategy. However, many of those outside of the Trump administration's camp felt he caved to pressure after economic impacts.